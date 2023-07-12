A stand in liberated towns in Deir Ezzor countryside in rejection of US occupation

Locals in the seven liberated towns in Deir Ezzor northern countryside have staged a stand at Salhia Bridge, in rejection of the US occupation and in support of the Syrian Arab Army.The US occupation forces plunder the Syrian oil from al-Jazeera oilfi…

Locals in the seven liberated towns in Deir Ezzor northern countryside have staged a stand at Salhia Bridge, in rejection of the US occupation and in support of the Syrian Arab Army.

The US occupation forces plunder the Syrian oil from al-Jazeera oilfields and they transfer the stolen oil through dozens of tankers to northern Iraq, and they bring in equipment and logistical materials to their illegal military bases in Hasaka.

Mayor of Deir Ezzor, Fadhel Najjar stated that the locals in the liberated areas of Syrian al-Jazeera have protested against US and Turkish occupations to stress their attachment to their homeland and its sovereignty.

“Syrian al-Jazeera will be liberated and return to Syria’s sovereignty, and those who committed crimes against its people will be held accountable,” the Mayor added.

Participants in the protest that took place Wednesday voiced their condemnation to the US occupation, noting that all its schemes to divide the Syrian land will be doomed to failure.

They called on all clans in Syrian al-Jazeera to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian Arab Army to expel the US Occupation from the Syrian territories.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency