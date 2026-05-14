China Launches Zhuque-2E Y5 Rocket under Commercial Space Program

China: China announced on Thursday the successful launch of a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China. According to Qatar News Agency, the rocket is part of China's commercial launch system and is primarily used to place satellites into earth orbit, including communications satellites, earth-observation satellites, and space technology experiments. The rocket successfully delivered its second stage into the pre-designated orbit, reflecting the mission's success in achieving its operational objectives of inserting the payload into the required orbital trajectory.