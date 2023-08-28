Civil Defense Teams Put Out A Fire In Five Wood Stores In Baghdad

The civil defense teams put out a fire that broke out inside five large warehouses of wood and highly combustible carpentry materials, built of blocks, in Tunis neighborhood, north of Baghdad, today, Monday morning.A statement by the Directorate stated…

The civil defense teams put out a fire that broke out inside five large warehouses of wood and highly combustible carpentry materials, built of blocks, in Tunis neighborhood, north of Baghdad, today, Monday morning.

A statement by the Directorate stated: "The civil defense teams mobilized, surrounded the fire, isolated the burning warehouses from their vicinity, succeeded in entering the middle of those warehouses, and took full control of the fire and finished their work without recording any human casualties."/ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency