Clans and national elites in Aleppo condemn illegitimate US and Turkish occupation of Syrian territory

The Forum of Clans and national elites in Aleppo province affirmed rejection of the illegitimate US and Turkish occupation of the Syrian territory.The forum was held in al-Nairab neighborhood in Aleppo.The participants called on in a statement all clan…

The Forum of Clans and national elites in Aleppo province affirmed rejection of the illegitimate US and Turkish occupation of the Syrian territory.

The forum was held in al-Nairab neighborhood in Aleppo.

The participants called on in a statement all clans in Syria to unite their stance and stand by the Syrian Arab Army, until liberating the last inch of Syrian territory from occupation and terrorism.

The statement condemned the acts of the terrorist factions and QSD militia.

The statement stressed the need to activate the popular resistance in order to expel any occupation from the Syrian territory, and liberate the northern Syrian regions and Syrian al- Jazeera region with all possible ways.

The coordinator and the forum, member of People’s Assembly, Omar al-Hasan Baqer and a number of participants in the forum, called on all Syrian clans and tribes to stand by the Syrian Arab Army in confronting the US and Turkish occupation which plunder the Syrian resources

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency