Syria, Czech sign a cooperation protocol on drinking water domain

Syria and Czech signed Sunday a coordination protocol in the field of water.

The protocol was signed by Director General of the Water Establishment in Damascus, Issam Tabba’a and the Czech Ambassador in Damascus Eva Filipi.

The protocol includes providing in-kind contribution from by Czech Republic for equipment for a drinking water desalination plant.

Minister of Water Resources, Dr. Tammam Raad underlined the importance of continuing cooperation with the Czech Republic to upgrade the level of services offered.

In turn, Filipi stressed pointed out the level of technical cooperation provided by the Ministry to facilitate the completion of this protocol.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency