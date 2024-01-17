CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Laurel, Maryland

CPR Cell Phone Repair is delighted to announce the opening of a new store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Laurel, in Laurel, Maryland. This store, owned by Malav Patel, extends CPR's footprint in Maryland, offering top-tier electronic repair services to the Laurel community.

LAUREL, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, a leader in the electronics repair industry, is proud to announce the opening of a new store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Laurel, located at 14440 Cherry Lane Ct, Suite 115, Laurel, MD, 20707. Under the ownership of Malav Patel, the store is set to offer a comprehensive range of repair services for electronics such as cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices.

CPR Laurel provides the local community with expert repair services for common issues like cracked screens, battery replacements, software malfunctions, and more complex technical repairs. The store's team of skilled technicians is committed to offering efficient, reliable, and quality repair solutions synonymous with the CPR brand.

"I am excited to bring CPR's trusted and professional repair services to the people of Laurel," said Malav Patel, owner of CPR Cell Phone Repair Laurel. "Our focus is on delivering exceptional customer service and high-quality repairs, ensuring our customers have access to convenient and reliable electronic repair solutions."

CPR Laurel operates from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Customers can reach the store for inquiries or to schedule a repair at 301-830-1897 or via email at laurel@cpr-stores.com. More information about the services offered can be found on the store's website at https://www.cellphonerepair.com/laurel-md/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

CPR by Assurant (CPR), ranked the no. 1 franchise for electronics repairs in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America, operating over 500 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ). For more information about CPR by Assurant, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair