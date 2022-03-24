Crypto.com Makes a Bold Bet That Will Surprise Sports Fans

Published by

The Street

By Luc Olinga The crypto exchange has just teamed up with one of the most popular sports on the planet. But how far will Crypto.com go? The crypto exchange continues to expand its grip on sports. The platform has just signed a contract which will enable it to extend its notoriety throughout the world. Crypto.com will become one of the sponsors of the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the platform announced on Tuesday. The agreement has been signed with FIFA, an international governing body for many major soccer tournaments. This competition, which brings together the biggest soccer nations, will b…

Read More