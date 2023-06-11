Culture Minister discusses with President of (AFLI) means to exchange experiences in the library fields

Culture Minister Dr. Lubana Mshaweh discussed with President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI), Dr. Nabhan bin Harith al-Harassi, and the accompanying delegation, means of cooperation to develop and enhance joint cultural wor…

Culture Minister Dr. Lubana Mshaweh discussed with President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI), Dr. Nabhan bin Harith al-Harassi, and the accompanying delegation, means of cooperation to develop and enhance joint cultural work and exchange experiences in the library fields.

The two sides stressed the need to activate digital technologies in preserving heritage and literary and scientific intellectual production.

They also discussed the possibility of cooperation to support and complete the project of automating the archive of al-Assad National Library, providing logistical support for it, and exchanging experiences in the field of library management.

Mshaweh emphasized the importance of exchanging knowledge and information with library experts in the Arab world and adapting technology in the fields of archiving and documenting intellectual production.

In turn, Dr. al-Harassi undelined the need to invest information technology in the work of libraries, and invited the Minister of Culture to attend the next annual conference of the Arab Federation for Libraries in the Sultanate of Oman.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency