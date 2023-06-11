Syrian-Emirati talks to develop economic cooperation

The Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Mohsen Abdul-Karim Ali, discussed with the Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Damascus, Abdel-Hakim al-Nuaimi, means to develop economic cooperation and trade exchange between Syria and the …

The Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Mohsen Abdul-Karim Ali, discussed with the Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Damascus, Abdel-Hakim al-Nuaimi, means to develop economic cooperation and trade exchange between Syria and the UAE.

The minister praised the depth of relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, stressing making every effort to provide all facilities that contribute to developing joint work to achieve the common interests of the two countries.

In turn, al-Nuaimi pointed out the importance of discussing trade issues of common interest, prospects for future cooperation and building real partnerships with the Syrian side.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency