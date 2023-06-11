Mikdad arrives in Saudi Arabia to take part in meeting of Arab-Pacific States

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, and an accompanying delegation arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, upon an invitation by his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.Upon arrival, Mikdad and the acco…

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, and an accompanying delegation arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, upon an invitation by his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

Upon arrival, Mikdad and the accompanying delegation were received by senior officials of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mikdad will participate in the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Arab States and the Pacific Islands Countries, which began its activities on Sunday at the expert level.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency