Dandi: Israeli occupation seeks to ignite the region with US support

The Israeli occupation seeks through the continuation of its aggression against the Palestinian people and its repeated attacks against Syria and Lebanon, to ignite the situation in the region in a way that cannot be contained, Acting Chargé d'affaires of the Permanent Delegation of Syria to the United Nations, Dr. al-Hakam Dandi said. During a session of the UN General Assembly, the diplomat considered that the fact that the United States has prevented the Security Council from adopting a resolution to stop the aggression against Gaza shows that it is involvement in the slaughter of the Palestinian people and all the crimes of the occupation in the region. Dandi noted that the United States used the veto in order to protect 'Israel' and grant it immunity to continue its war crimes and crimes against humanity that it commits without fear of being punished. 'Syria once again condemns the shameful use of the 'veto' by the United States to prolong the bloody massacres committed by the Israeli occupation agai nst the Palestinian people, and obstruct for decades the implementation of international resolutions related to the Palestinian question and the Arab conflict 'Dandi said. He assured that Syria, like the vast majority of countries in the world, have condemned Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, not only in Gaza but in all the occupied Palestinian territories. 'Despite this, the occupation continues to boast of its practices of murder, systematic destruction, forced displacement and the unjust siege it imposes on the Gaza Strip, in addition to its use of internationally prohibited weapons, including phosphorus incendiary bombs, and its threat of using the atomic bomb, disregarding the Charter of the United Nations and all international laws and humanitarian principles,' the Syrian diplomat added. Dandi slammed that the Israeli occupation authorities' attempts to burn and blow up the region in a way that cannot be contained, denouncing in this sense the Zionist violations against the population of the occupied Golan and their repeated attacks against airports and civilian infrastructure. 'Syria reiterates its support for the inalienable rights of the brotherly Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their occupied land, establish their independent and sovereign State with Jerusalem as its capital and implement the relevant UN resolutions, Dandi stressed. He concluded his remarks by highlighting the urgent need to immediately stop Israeli aggression, put an end to the occupation's crimes, provide urgent humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, prevent forced displacement, and ensure that 'Israel' and its supporters are held accountable, and do not escape punishment. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency