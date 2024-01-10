Cuban President condemns US complicity in genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians

Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Cane has affirmed that his country demanded at the UN General Assembly to accelerate the efforts of the international community to stop the massacres committed by Israeli occupation against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip. 'Cuba condemns the repeated use of veto by the US at the UN Security Council, in order to hinder ending the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians,' Cuban President said on X platform. In turn, Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez, slammed the massacres committed by Israeli occupation, with complicity of US, against the Palestinian people. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency