Death Toll From Israeli Occupation Genocide in Gaza Rises to 48,446

Gaza City: The death toll from Israeli occupation genocide in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 48,446 after one more fatality had been reported over the past 24 hours.

According to Qatar News Agency, medical sources in Gaza reported that a fresh martyr and two injured individuals arrived at the Al Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, due to gunfire from the occupation forces.

Meanwhile, the number of injuries has risen to 111,852, highlighting the ongoing crisis in the region.

Despite the Gaza ceasefire deal that took effect on January 19, many citizens have been reported killed and injured since then in various parts across the enclave.