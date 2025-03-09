Ukraine Downs 73 Russian Drones

Kyiv: The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday that its air defenses shot down 73 out of 119 drones launched by Russia last night.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Ukrainian Air Force stated that 37 of the drones were lost, indicating that the Military employed electronic warfare measures to redirect them.

The Military reported that damage occurred in six Ukrainian regions, although specific details have not been provided yet.

Russia and Ukraine almost daily announce the downing of some drones, but these claims cannot be confirmed due to the circumstances of the ongoing war since February 2022.