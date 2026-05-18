Denodo Advances Trusted Data Foundations for Agentic AI with New Amazon Web Services (AWS) Integrations

New product integrations unify semantics, extend governed data access, and accelerate enterprise AI agent adoption across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denodo, a leader in data management, announced new product integrations to support the building and scaling of agentic AI across hybrid and multi-cloud environments supporting customers across financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, public sector and others.

As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation to production with a focus on business outcomes, many face common challenges: AI agents fail to deliver reliable outcomes when they lack real-time awareness, operate on incomplete or incorrect data, or act outside governance and compliance boundaries. These are not model limitations, but data challenges.

Denodo addresses this gap by integrating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) data and AI services — including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, and Amazon Quick — to extend access into operational and analytical data residing in on-premises, SaaS, and multi-cloud environments. This provides a logical data foundation that delivers live, business-contextual, and governed data across the enterprise, enabling AI agents to operate with confidence, accuracy, and control.

New Integrations:

Providing AI Agents with Secure, Enterprise-Scale Data Access

Denodo extends agentic AI capabilities by combining live, governed data access with centralized control through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. Denodo provides a trusted data foundation by defining what data is available across the enterprise, enriching it with business context in Denodo’s semantic layer, and ensuring it can be easily accessed, via Denodo’s support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) in accordance with established governance policies. Amazon Bedrock AgentCore also manages how AI agents interact with that data by handling authentication, routing requests, and enforcing access controls. This integration enables organizations to provide AI agents with secure, consistent, and real-time access to the right data across distributed environments, so they operate within business rules while delivering reliable, high-quality business outcomes at scale.

Unifying Semantics, Governance, and AI-Ready Data across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Systems

Denodo powerfully complements Amazon SageMaker by providing organizations with live, zero-copy access, with consistent semantics, across all their data. This capability spans on-premises, multi-cloud, and sovereign environments via 200+ native connections to enterprise systems such as SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce. Denodo now integrates with Amazon SageMaker Catalog to directly add business metadata and context to the data consumed by AI agents. By leveraging the definitions, classifications, and governance context established within Amazon SageMaker, Denodo ensures that data accessed across both AWS services and non-AWS environments is consistently understood and aligned with business meaning. This gives AI agents the semantic context they need to interpret data correctly, resulting in more accurate, trustworthy outcomes, with integration patterns validated and documented by Denodo. Denodo also provides fine-grained governance controls over non-AWS data sources, with capabilities such as attribute-based access controls, dynamic data masking, and end-to-end lineage capture, which operate alongside native Amazon SageMaker controls for AWS data.

Accelerating Insight-to-Action

Denodo enhances analytics and AI experiences with Quick by enabling organizations to move seamlessly from insight to action. By combining Quick with Denodo’s live, zero-copy access to enterprise data, business users can work with the most current, complete information across distributed environments. The integration with Quick empowers users to create AI-driven workflows, conversational experiences, and automated processes that operate on trusted data without the delays of data movement. As a result, organizations can rapidly develop and validate new AI-driven use cases, significantly reducing time-to-market for autonomous workflows while improving decision speed and business responsiveness.

Driving the Next Phase of Enterprise AI

With these new integrations and capabilities, Denodo delivers a scalable data foundation that powers agentic workflows and automation, helping organizations achieve measurable business outcomes across industries, from financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and retail.

“Agentic AI requires more than powerful models. It requires trusted, real-time, and well-governed data,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President at Denodo. “Our collaboration with AWS focuses on delivering a unified data foundation that enables organizations to scale AI agents with confidence across the entire data landscape.”

By combining Denodo’s logical data management platform with AWS AI and data services, organizations can accelerate the adoption of agentic AI while maintaining trust, governance, and control. This enables enterprises to move beyond experimentation to operationalize AI at scale, driving faster decisions, more intelligent automation, and measurable business impact.

With Denodo available in the AWS Marketplace, organizations can get started quickly with free trials, private offers, and other options. Customers can choose the options that best fit their business needs, while streamlining procurement and leveraging the ability to apply Denodo purchases toward AWS Private Pricing Agreements (PPAs).

About Denodo

Denodo is a global leader in data management, powering trustworthy AI agents and applications. The Denodo Platform, an award-winning logical data management solution, transforms enterprise data into reliable insights for AI, analytics, and self-service initiatives. Organizations worldwide use Denodo to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time compared to traditional data lakehouses, achieving up to 4x faster time-to-insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance. For more information, visit denodo.com.

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