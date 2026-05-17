Gulf Games Doha 2026: Qatar Snag Two Golds in Shooting Competitions

Qatar: Qatar's shooting team co their impressive run of results on the second day of competition at the 4th Gulf Games in Doha, with the hosts taking a victory lap after adding more gold medals to their tally. According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatari duo of Abdullah Al Sunaidi and Al Maha Al Ali grabbed gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event after topping the final round. Oman's Salem Al Nabhani and Al Anoud Al Khalili won silver, while the UAE pair of Fatima Al Suwaidi and Salem Al Yamahi took bronze. In the Mixed Team Skeet competition, Rashid Saleh Al Athba and Reem Al Sharshani won after capturing the gold medal for Qatar. Kuwait's Saud Al Kandari and Afrah Al Mohammad settled for silver, while Bahrain's Tamar Al Watae and Maryam Al Asam earned bronze. Qatar's shooting team had already collected nine medals on the opening day, including three golds, one silver, and five bronzes, and now sits on a total of 11 medals overall - five gold, one silver, and five bronze. The competitions continue Tuesda y with the Trap finals for men and women, before concluding on Wednesday with the Trap Mixed Team final. Al Athba expressed his delight after winning gold in the Mixed Team Skeet event, suggesting that they concluded the skeet competitions with outstanding results. He reminded that he won gold in the men's event and bronze in the team competition alongside Ali Ishaq and Mohammed Al Kuwari. Today, another gold was added in the Mixed Team Skeet alongside champion Reem Al Sharshani, he outlined. Al Athba indicated that the Games serve as valuable preparation ahead of major upcoming events, including the 20th Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and next month's ISSF World Championship in Italy. Preparation will proceed through local and overseas training camps, and the team are fully ready to raise their ambitions, he said. For her part, Al Sharshani said she was proud to stand on top of the podium with Al Athba after their victory in the Mixed Team Skeet event. This gold medal is another important achievement for Qatari shooting at the 4th Gulf Games - Doha 2026, she said. Al Sharshani noted that shooting requires complete physical, mental, and psychological preparation developed through years of experience and understanding the shooting system that best suits each athlete. There are high-stakes competitions ahead this year, and the team are managing their participation through a carefully planned programme by the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association, she added.