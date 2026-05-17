GCC Games Doha 2026: Qatar Clinches Masters Bowling Bronze

Doha: Qatari bowler Jassim Al Muraikhi secured a bronze medal in the Masters category on the final day of the bowling competition at the 4th GCC Games in Doha. Kuwait dominated the Masters podium, with Faisal Saleem capturing the gold medal after a closely contested final against teammate Mustafa Al Mousawi, who claimed the silver. Following the events, President of the Qatar Bowling Federation Abdullah Sultan Al Qattan and board member Ahmed Shahin Al Muraikhi presented the awards to the winners.

According to Qatar News Agency, Al Muraikhi's bronze brought Qatar's final bowling tally at the tournament to nine medals, comprising two gold, four silver, and three bronze medals. Saeed Al Hajri, a board member of the Qatar Bowling Federation, expressed satisfaction with the team's overall performance. He noted that Al Muraikhi had been a strong contender for the gold medal but a late muscle strain in his hand significantly hindered his technical execution during the crucial semifinal rounds.

Al Hajri highlighted that 90 percent of the Qatari roster consisted of youth players aged 16 and 17 who successfully challenged experienced Gulf veterans to reach the podium. He stated to QNA that these results reflected the Federation's commitment to developing a promising generation for international representation, adding that the tournament served as ideal preparation for upcoming events, including the World Youth Championships the following month. He also praised the organization of the Games and emphasized that the event's fraternal spirit perfectly embodied its core slogan.

Masters champion Faisal Saleem expressed delight at winning the gold medal after a challenging final match. He stated that the level of competition on the final day was exceptionally high due to the evenly matched field of Gulf bowlers. Saleem noted that maintaining focus until the final frames was key to his victory, which concluded a highly successful personal campaign that also included bronze medals in both the Doubles and Trios events. He concluded that the intense regional competition significantly elevated his competitive readiness for upcoming international fixtures.