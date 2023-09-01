Department of Meteorology Warns of Strong Wind and High Sea

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot daytime and slight dust with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind at places daytime.Offshore, it will be slight dust at times an…

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot daytime and slight dust with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be slight dust at times and scattered clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot gusting 26 knot daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 11 to 21 knot reaches to 27 knot at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 5 feet. Offshore will be 3 to 6 feet rises to 8 feet at times.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini-Max ---------- ---------------- ------------------- ------------- Messaid 06:22 19:15 01:58 12:18 42 Wakrah: 05:26 18:30 00:48 11:48 42 Doha: 04:25 17:24 00:34 11:51 42 Al Khor: 04:16 17:24 00:38 09:16 42 Ruwais 05:59 18:01 00:13 12:14 37 Dukhan: 10:45 22:59 04:36 16:44 39 Sunrise: 05:14 LT Sunset: 17:53 LT ------------------

Source: Qatar News Agency