HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah visited the Academy of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent.

During the visit, His Excellency toured the Academy and was briefed on its facilities and the most important programs it offers.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan Hassan bin Hamza Hashim accompanied HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah during the visit.

Source: Qatar News Agency