CRA Publishes Results of Consumer Satisfaction Survey 2022

The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) published the results of the Consumer Satisfaction Survey 2022.

The survey presented detailed findings of satisfaction among consumers in Qatar with their telecom Service Providers, Ooredoo Qatar Q.P.S.C. and Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. The survey covered all aspects of telecom services, including network coverage, service value, rate plans and tariffs, billing and payment, customer service, and complaint resolution.

The survey was conducted among over 2,500 individuals from different segments of Qatar's population. It used a Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI) method, where respondents were asked to go through a questionnaire, available in both Arabic and English. The average survey duration was 30 minutes.

The findings indicate that overall consumer satisfaction with telecom services in the State of Qatar is relatively high, with 79 percent of respondents expressing satisfaction. Voice services, both mobile and fixed, received the highest levels of customer satisfaction (82 percent and 83 percent respectively). In terms of internet services, fixed internet had a satisfaction rate of 78 percent, while mobile internet had a rate of 74 percent. The most important telecom services, as ranked by consumers, in descending order, were mobile voice, mobile internet, fixed internet, and fixed voice.

Amel Salem Al Hanawi, Director of Consumer Affairs Department at CRA said: "We are pleased with the high overall satisfaction scores for telecom services in the State of Qatar. The survey aligns with CRA's role in regulating the telecom sector, keenness to balance between the obligations of Service Providers and the rights of consumers, in addition to ensuring that the competition benefits consumers by accessing advanced and high-level telecom services. This survey is one of the main instruments that CRA adopts to assess, in a transparent manner, the quality and efficiency of services provided to consumers. CRA utilizes such surveys to ensure the improvement of services provided to consumers in the State of Qatar." The study involved qualitative and quantitative research, including focus group discussions and a national survey, to assess consumer satisfaction with telecom services in the State of Qatar. Secondary research was also conducted to benchmark the performance of telecom services and Service Providers at a regional and international level.

Source: Qatar News Agency