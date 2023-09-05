Discussion of a doctoral dissertation by a Palestinian researcher in Alexandria on the deal of the century

Student Bashar Hisham Salama Frashat from Beit Ula in Hebron Governorate discussed his doctoral thesis on “The Repercussions of American Foreign Policy during the Trump Era on the Path of Palestinian-Israeli Peace 2017-2020” at Alexandria University in…

Student Bashar Hisham Salama Frashat from Beit Ula in Hebron Governorate discussed his doctoral thesis on “The Repercussions of American Foreign Policy during the Trump Era on the Path of Palestinian-Israeli Peace 2017-2020” at Alexandria University in the presence of Ambassador Raafat Badran, Consul General in Alexandria, and Ambassador Ahmed Hamami. From the United Nations, many figures, ministers, and the student’s family.

The message included (the deal of the century, moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel). The student was awarded a doctorate in international relations and political science with distinction

Source: Maan News Agency