Doha: Doha Bank Q.P.S.C announced Sunday its Net Profit for the first quarter of 2024 was QR 231,319,000 versus QR 208,634,000 for the same period of the previous year. The Bank's financial statement on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website said the increase was driven by the total assets, lending, customer deposits, liquidity positions and net operating income. The Earnings per Share(EPS) for the period ending March 31 rose by 10.9 percent to reach QR 0.07. (QNA Source: Qatar News Agency