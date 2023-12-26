Dozens killed and wounded in the Israeli occupation continued aggression on Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured on Tuesday in the continuous Israeli occupation aggression for the 81st day on the stricken Gaza Strip, amidst catastrophic humanitarian and health conditions. Wafa Agency reported that the occupation air force launched during the last hours an intensive raid on houses in Khan Younis and Rafah southern sector and Deir al-Bahl, Breij camp, Stahta and Jabalya north of it, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens. Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the occupation shelled its center, which shelters thousands of displaced people in Khan Younis in the southern Strip, resulting in the injury of a number of displaced people. The number of victims from the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 20,674 martyrs and 54,536 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency