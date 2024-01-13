Syrian-Iraqi talks on activating the railway connection

Aleppo, Technical teams on railways between Syria and Iraq have discussed ways to activate the railway connection between the two countries. Speaking to SANA, Director General of General Establishment of Syrian Railways, Dr. Mudar Ali Al-Araj underlined the importance of railway connection between the two brotherly countries to contribute to exchanging of services in the fields of goods and travelers through connecting the Syrian ports in Lattakia and Tartous provinces overlooking the Mediterranean Sea with the Iraqi ports of Umm Qasr and Al-Faw overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency