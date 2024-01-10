Dozens of martyrs and wounded in Israeli occupation ongoing massacres in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Wednesday as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression launched on the Gaza Strip for the 96th day in a row. Wafa News Agency reported that during the past hours, the occupation aircraft launched heavy raids on Palestinian homes in Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of 15 Palestinians and injuring dozens. The occupation artillery also bombed the eastern and southern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, and al-Bureij and al-Maghazi camps in its center and Jabalia in its north. Dozens were martyred or injured in the bombings. Meanwhile, the occupation gunboats fired dozens of missiles towards homes in al-Waha and Soudaniyah areas and the outskirts of al-Shati Camp, west of Gaza City and off the coast of the central and southern region of the Gaza Strip which resulted in dozens of injuries. Six Palestinians were also martyred, and others were injured by fire of the occupatio n forces stationed on the coastal road in Sheikh Ajlin area, southwestern Gaza. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that the number of victims of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7 had risen to 23,210 martyrs and 59,167 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency