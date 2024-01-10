Sabbagh: Ongoing violations against people in Gaza reflect organized terrorism by occupation entity

The defenseless Palestinian people have suffered, for more than 75 years, the bitterness of killing and displacement at the hands of the Israeli occupation, which is devoid of the most basic human values, Speaker of the People's Assembly, Hammoudeh Sabbagh said. Sabbagh's remarks came during the emergency meeting of Palestine Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Tehran on Wednesday. 'The tragedies we have been witnessing daily in the photos of martyrs, the wounded, and the huge destruction inflicted by the occupation entity clearly show the malicious tools that aim to forcibly displace our people in Gaza from their homes in clear violation of international law and the principles and purposes of the UN', Sabbagh said. Sabbagh added 'The serious and ongoing violations against our people in Gaza reflect organized terrorism embodied by the occupation entity with full view of the international community, which remains silent without issuing any serious initiatives to stop the machine of killing and destruction.' 'We say to our people in beloved Palestine in general and Gaza in particular… We are with you, and we and you are one people. Our enemy is one, our destiny is one, our battle is one, and our victory is one', Sabbagh elaborated. The People's Assembly Speaker stressed that the ongoing bloody Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and its brutal massacres have demonstrated to the whole world the extent of support provided by the US and Western countries who boast of democracy and human rights. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency