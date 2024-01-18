Dr. Jen Welter to Host ‘A Day in the Life: The Ultimate Insiders Experience for Women’ in Las Vegas Ahead of the Big Game. DraftKings Set as Title Sponsor

An Unprecedented Celebration of Women, Football, and Fun on February 8, 2024.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Dr. Jen Welter, groundbreaking NFL coach and two-time Gold medalist, is set to revolutionize the Big Game experience for women with "A Day in the Life: Women’s Gig Game Experience." Hosted in collaboration with DraftKings, the digital sports entertainment and gaming company designed to fuel the competitive experience of sports fans, this event promises a day of empowerment, football, and fun on February 8th.

Day in the Life

A Day in the Life, tailored by women for women, will unfold against the backdrop of the Big Game excitement, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to not only witness the grandeur of the event but also to step onto the field and learn the fundamentals of football, all while enjoying VIP treatment.

As the primary sponsor for the event, DraftKings is committed to bringing fans closer to the games they love while supporting the A Day in the Life experience, encouraging women to embrace football both on and off the field. "At DraftKings, we strive to create a place where everyone – from our employees to our customers – feels empowered to be part of the game," said Cristina Ackas, DraftKings Vice President of Inclusion, Equity and Belonging. " We are thrilled to be part of an event that is focused on empowering women through sports during one of the most important sporting events of the year."

"We’re thrilled to bring women into the heart of the Big Game experience. It’s about creating a space where they can learn, play, and enjoy the game they love. Thanks to DraftKings and our incredible partners, this day will be unforgettable," said Dr. Jen Welter.

VIP TREATMENT AND UNPARALLELED EXPERIENCE

Attendees of "A Day in the Life: Women’s Big Game Experience" will be treated to an exclusive VIP experience, starting with exhibitors, massages, guest DJs, and swag bags filled with exciting goodies. The main event of the day will feature celebrity coaches ranging from Olympic female athletes to NFL legends, music, renowned fitness trainers, and surprises to keep the excitement levels high.

Women will finally have the chance to learn how to play football in a supportive and empowering environment. The event partners, including Female Fan Nation, Osprey, and Last Night’s Game, bring a wealth of expertise and support to ensure a day filled with camaraderie, learning, and unforgettable moments.

"Our collaboration with DraftKings and the support of our incredible sponsors reflect the commitment to fostering inclusivity within the world of football. This is not just an event; it’s a movement to empower women in sports," added Dr. Jen Welter.

Event Partners:

DraftKings (Title Sponsor) www.draftkings.com

Osprey (Females in Sport & Entertainment) www.joinosprey.com

Female Fan Nation www.femalefannation.com

Last Night’s Game www.lastnightsgame.com

"A Day in the Life: Women’s Big Game Experience" promises to be a landmark event, breaking barriers and creating lasting memories for women who share a passion for football. For media inquiries, please contact Jen Welter.

To Purchase Tickets Click Here (Code "WelterSB" for an insider’s discount).

Details:

A Day in the Life of an NFL Player Camp for Women February 8, 2024

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST at the Las Vegas Sports Park

Registration begins at 9 a.m. for training, activations, exhibitors, music and more.

