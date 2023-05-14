Earthquake Strikes Colombia

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Villavicencio region in Colombia on Sunday.The US Geological Survey reported that the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, southeast of the capital, Bogota.So far, there have been no r…

The US Geological Survey reported that the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, southeast of the capital, Bogota.

So far, there have been no reports of human loss or material damage.

In 1999, Colombia was hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake which killed 1,185 people, injured at least 4,750 people, left 700 others missing, and displaced about 250,000 people. The city of Armenia was the most affected by the earthquake.

Source: Qatar News Agency