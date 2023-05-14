Qatar Stock Exchange Index Adds 37 Points at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index started Sunday’s session up by 37.15 points, or 0.35 percent, to reach 10,778 points, compared to Thursday’s closing backed by four sectors.Figures issued by QSE showed a positive performance in the telecommunications s…

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index started Sunday's session up by 37.15 points, or 0.35 percent, to reach 10,778 points, compared to Thursday's closing backed by four sectors.

Figures issued by QSE showed a positive performance in the telecommunications sector by 2.13 percent, the transport sector by 1.30 percent, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.46 percent, and the banking and financial services sector by 0.31 percent. At 10:00 am, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 185.278 million riyals, distributed over 55.886 million shares, with the implementation of 5061 transactions.

On the other hand, the real estate sector declined by 0.05 percent, the insurance sector by 0.07 percent, and the industrial sector by 0.14 percent.

Source: Qatar News Agency