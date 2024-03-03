Egypt PM lauds efforts of higher medical committee in February

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli lauded the key role played by the cabinet's higher medical and relief committee in February to alleviate the suffering of people and offer needed medical treatment in coordination with the ministries concerned. The premier reviewed a report presented by the committee's chairman Hossam el Masry on efforts of the committee during February 2024. Masry said the committee responded to about 991 cases that were detected via media and social media networks, noting that 249 decisions of treatment at state expense were issued during February. He added that the committee took necessary measures for 117 cases of oncology and gamma knife, and provided medications for 92 cases. Source: State Information Service Egypt