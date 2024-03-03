Mental health, psychological security best ways to overcome any crisis – official

Social Solidarity Minister Nevine Qabbag stressed on Sunday that mental health and psychological security are the best ways to overcome any crisis, saying family and societal support is the first step on road of treatment of any mental disorder. During a ceremony organized by Fahim Foundation for mental illness on the occasion of the first anniversary of its establishment, the minister said early detection of mental disorder improves treatment chances by 80 to 90 percent. She said the foundation came to light in 2023 with the aim of lifting the stigma of mental illness by raising awareness through lectures, workshops, media campaigns, and other outreach initiatives and help them obtain appropriate treatment without fear or intimidation. In one year, the foundation carried out 100 activities in cooperation with various bodies and specialists to help 1,500 persons suffering from metal disorder, the minister said. Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the ministry's role is not confined to hospitals and patients but it also aims at preserving the health of citizens and raising their awareness about nature of diseases. The minister said mental health is not a stigma but a disease and so people should resort to a mental therapist to address any disorder they might endure. Former Emigration Minister Nabila Makram, who founded Fahim foundation, underlined the importance of raising societal awareness about the nature of mental health and merging psychiatric patients in society. She expressed appreciation for the role of psychiatrists in providing real support to patients to help them address their mental problems and develop a positive character capable of facing challenges. Source: State Information Service Egypt