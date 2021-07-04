EHTERAZ App Launches “Pre-Registration System” Service for Those Coming to the State of Qatar

EHTERAZ mobile application has launched a new service for those coming to the State of Qatar. The service is "Pre-Registration System" that is shown on the top of the application's screen.

According to the application, this service aims at facilitating the procedures of those coming to the State of Qatar, verifying health requirements, determining quarantine or making prior-exemption from quarantine. It is noteworthy that the registration is optional currently, and will speed up traveler's procedures upon entering the country so that verification will be processed automatically, and therefore it will save those coming to the State of Qatar more time to avoid overcrowding and waiting hours.

Source: Government of Qatar