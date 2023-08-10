EVYD Technology, collaborates with the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and Precision Public Health Asia Society for Leadership Forum to advance Precision Public Health in Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 August 2023 – EVYD Technology, in collaboration with the National University of Saw See Hock Public School and Precision Public Health Asia Society, announces the successful conclusion of the Leadership Forum on Progressing Precision Public Health in Asia, held in conjunction with the 3rd ASEAN Digital Public Health Conference. The […]

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 August 2023 – EVYD Technology, in collaboration with the National University of Saw See Hock Public School and Precision Public Health Asia Society, announces the successful conclusion of the Leadership Forum on Progressing Precision Public Health in Asia, held in conjunction with the 3rd ASEAN Digital Public Health Conference. The forum took place on 12 July 2023, at the Courtyard by Marriot Singapore Novena.

Participants at the Leadership Forum on Progressing Precision Public Health in Asia

The Leadership Forum, a biennial regional gathering focused on precision public health in Asia, provided a closed-door platform for health sector leaders from across the Southeast Asia region to share insights and examine the growing role of digital technology in shaping public health initiatives. The key focus was on building awareness and driving action toward the progression of precision public health and its advancement in the region.

The discussions were underpinned by the overarching thread of improving population health through the lens of precision medicine, digital health, and big data. Participants shared insights, discussed challenges, and explored innovative solutions that could revolutionize healthcare delivery in Southeast Asia.

In attendance were distinguished health leaders, including YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Md Isham bin Hj Jaafar, Minister of Health of Brunei Darussalam; Dr Hjh Anie Haryani Haji Abd Rahman, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary (Policy and Management), Ministry of Health of Brunei Darussalam; and Pg Dr Noor Affizan binti Pg Hj Abd Rahman, Medical Superintendent, Ministry of Health of Brunei Darussalam.

The discussions were enriched by the contributions of industry leaders from other regions. Among these leaders were Ming Jie Chua, Chief Executive Officer of EVYD Technology; Ms Ying Ying Yeo, General Manager of Roche Pharma Singapore; and Mr Abram Suhardiman, Executive Vice Chairman, Healthway Medical Group. These leaders provided valuable insights.

The discourse on critical topics such as population health, precision health and digital health were further enlightened by accomplished academics like Dr Dewi Nur Aisyah, Senior Health Informatics Expert & Head of Primary Care Tribe Digital Transformation Office, Ministry of Health of Indonesia; Professor Mayfong Mayxay, Vice President of the Lao University of Health Sciences (UHS), Ministry of Health of Lao PDR; and Dr Somsak Chunharas, President, National Health Foundation. Adding to the rich discourse was Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore; Adj A/Prof Raymond Swee Boon Chua, Deputy Director-General of Health, Health Regulation Group and Assistant Commissioner, Cybersecurity (Healthcare), Ministry of Health of Singapore; and Dr Dhesi Raja, Vice Chair, Board of Advisory, HIMSS Asia Pacific (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society).

The Leadership Forum is recognized as a satellite event co-organized by the PPHA 2023 Conference and EVYD Technology, in conjunction with the 3rd ASEAN Digital Public Health Conference. The successful co-organization of this forum highlights EVYD Technology’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance public health outcomes in the Southeast Asia region.

“This collaborative effort underscores our dedication to utilizing technology to improve public health outcomes in Southeast Asia,” said Ming Jie Chua, CEO of EVYD Technology. “By bringing together the region’s health leaders, we are fostering collaborations to drive the implementation of precision public health strategies.”

The forum which ran parallel to the 3rd ASEAN Digital Public Health Conference served as a key gathering for experts and policymakers across Southeast Asia to delve into the integration of precision medicine, digital health, and big data in public health strategies. Aiming to assemble healthcare leaders consistently every two years, this cadence aims to maintain momentum in the dialogue and advancement of public health issues. This biennial platform is strategically designed to foster a continuous focus on the advancement of public health, offering a chance for participants to engage with and learning from the experiences and insights of their peers. Attendees agreed on the immense potential these fields hold for improving health outcomes in the region.

The partners look forward to continuing these important conversations and driving the advancement of precision public health in Asia. More details about the Leadership Forum’s outcomes and next steps will be shared in the coming weeks.

About EVYD Technology

EVYD is a Southeast Asia-based healthcare technology company with a vision to build a future where everyone can access better health. We leverage our deep expertise in healthcare data processing and AI to enable our partners to gain insights for informed decision making in healthcare and implement personalized health promotion, risk assessment and chronic disease management programmes at scale to improve population health outcomes.

For more information, visit https://www.evydtech.com.