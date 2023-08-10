Palestinian Shot Dead by Occupation Forces Near Nablus

One Palestinian was martyred after he was shot by the Israeli occupation forces west of Nablus on Thursday.Security sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that the Israeli occupation forces raided the area of Zawata at dawn today, and clashed with…

One Palestinian was martyred after he was shot by the Israeli occupation forces west of Nablus on Thursday.

Security sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that the Israeli occupation forces raided the area of Zawata at dawn today, and clashed with the Palestinians.

One Palestinians was martyred after he was shot in the head. He was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later.

Three Palestinians were martyred in Ramallah and Jenin earlier this week after they were by shot by the occupation forces.

Confrontations erupt in the occupied West Bank almost on daily basis because of the occupation forces who launch intensive incursions and raids using live bullets and tear gas, often causing the death and injury of dozens of civilians.

Source: Qatar News Agency