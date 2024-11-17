Exchange Rates for Foreign Currencies Announced by Qatar National Bank.

Doha: Exchange rates for foreign currencies as issued on Sunday by Qatar National Bank (QNB) reveal the latest buying and selling rates for a wide range of currencies. The rates provide critical information for businesses and individuals involved in international transactions and currency exchange within Qatar. According to Qatar News Agency, the buying and selling rates for major currencies include the A.E. Dirham at 0.97800 and 1.00100, respectively, and the Australian Dollar with a buying rate of 2.32160 and selling rate of 2.43690. The Bahraini Dinar is listed at a buying rate of 9.45200 and a selling rate of 9.81300. Other currencies such as the Canadian Dollar have a buying rate of 2.56040 and a selling rate of 2.68480, while the Swiss Franc is priced at 4.03110 for buying and 4.21330 for selling. The Chinese Yuan has been set at 0.47650 for buying and 0.51800 for selling. For the Euro, the rates are 3.75370 for buying and 3.96100 for selling, while the Sterling Pound stands at 4.48990 and 4.74430, r espectively. Additionally, the Japanese Yen is available at a buying rate of 0.02300 and a selling rate of 0.02430. The Kuwaiti Dinar is listed at a higher range with buying and selling rates of 11.70200 and 12.10900, respectively. These exchange rates are crucial for those engaged in currency trading, international travel, and financial planning, providing a snapshot of the current economic landscape in Qatar.