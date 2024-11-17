Qatar Exchange Rates Show Stability Amid Global Market Fluctuations.

DOHA: Exchange rates in Qatar have demonstrated a measure of stability despite the ongoing fluctuations in global markets. The current rates, as listed, indicate a range of adjustments across various currencies and commodities within the region. According to Qatar News Agency, the Moroccan Dirham is not available, while the Malaysian Ringgit is trading between 0.77020 and 0.83210 Qatari Riyals. The Norwegian Krona is valued between 0.30380 and 0.35960, and the New Zealand Dollar ranges from 2.09770 to 2.22010. Meanwhile, the Omani Riyal is priced between 9.39500 and 9.65300. The Philippine Peso and Pakistani Rupee stand at 0.05790 - 0.06410 and an unavailable buying rate with a selling rate of 0.01360 respectively. The Saudi Riyal is at 0.96300 to 0.98500, and the Swedish Krona ranges from 0.30980 to 0.36540. In addition, the Singapore Dollar trades between 2.67720 and 2.79610, while the Tunisian Dinar is unavailable for purchase but sells at 1.23980. The Turkish Lira is valued from 0.09680 to 0.11540, and the U.S. Dollar remains relatively stable, trading between 3.63000 and 3.65000. Precious metals also reflect market trends, with silver priced between 30.22070 and 30.24570 USD, gold at 2561.21000 to 2561.96000 USD, and platinum ranging from 940.85000 to 943.25000 USD. The South African Rand is currently unavailable for purchase but sells at 0.21570.