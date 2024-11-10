Exchange Rates in Qatar Highlighted by Qatar News Agency.

DOHA: The latest exchange rates in Qatar present a detailed overview of currency conversions against the Qatari Riyal, with significant figures indicating the buying and selling rates for various international currencies and precious metals. According to Qatar News Agency, the U.S. Dollar is trading with a buying rate of 3.63000 and a selling rate of 3.65000. The Omani Riyal holds a buying rate of 9.40000 and a selling rate of 9.64800, while the Saudi Riyal is available at rates of 0.96300 for buying and 0.98400 for selling. For those interested in the New Zealand Dollar, the rates stand at 2.13520 for buying and 2.25980 for selling. The Malaysian Ringgit and Singapore Dollar are trading at 0.78560 and 2.70960 for buying, and 0.84880 and 2.83150 for selling, respectively. The exchange rates for the Turkish Lira are between 0.09620 and 0.11670, while the South African Rand is available at a selling rate of 0.22310. Precious metals such as silver, gold, and platinum are also highlighted, with silver trading at a buying rate of 31.29570 and a selling rate of 31.30090 USD. Gold is priced between 2683.77000 and 2684.01000 USD, while platinum's rates range from 968.59060 to 975.44940 USD.