Executing arrest warrants against / 29 / accused of legal matters in Diyala

The security forces carried out judicial arrest warrants against / 29 / wanted persons within the borders of Diyala Governorate.

The media Spokesman for the Diyala Police Command, Colonel Haitham Al-Shammari, told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that the security services continue to implement security tasks, including arrest warrants against wanted persons, in order to achieve the highest levels of security and stability in the province.

He added that the security practices implemented in the past two days resulted in the arrest of 29 suspects according to various legal articles./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency