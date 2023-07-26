UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, V…

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to President Solih.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation