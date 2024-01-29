Exploring Assurance in ESG Reporting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Brandon B. Buhler, SVP and chief accounting officer at Playa Hotels & Resorts, and Melanie Glover, partner in PwC's ESG Trust Solutions practice, join co-host Steve Soter to discuss assurance and integrated reporting. They navigate the nuances of collaborating with a professional services firm and adopting a robust approach to ESG reporting akin to financial reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva