Foundation Software to Host User Conference, CONVERGE24, in April

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Foundation Software, LLC - provider of best-in-class construction software and services to improve field and back-office operations - will host its biennial user conference, CONVERGE, from April 22nd-25th at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event, CONVERGE24, features educational sessions across Foundation Software's multiple product lines including FOUNDATION® and its payroll service - Payroll4Construction, HQSuite, McCormick, The EDGE® and WorkMax. Attendees can select any educational session that interests them, and each session is tailored to users of any experience level.

Attendees will also have time for one-on-one meetings with our support associates at the support bullpen and opportunities to discuss product development and offer suggestions at our town hall. Additionally, there will be a vendor pavilion with more information about our partners' products and how they integrate with the various programs within Foundation Software's product family. Attendees can also use our demo room to learn more about our software product offerings.

CONVERGE24 will also feature networking opportunities and guest speeches from several industry thought leaders. The keynote speaker will be economic expert Dr. Anirban Basu, who serves as chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc. He's also the chief economist for Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA).

For years, Basu has been a trusted source for accurately forecasting economic conditions in the construction industry. His insight is regularly requested at national construction organization events and for stories featured in The New York Times, Washington Post and Associated Press. At CONVERGE24, Basu will provide an economic update for the construction industry.

"I'm looking forward to the event," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "It allows us to bring all our users together. They'll have a forum to explore everything Foundation has to offer while they interact in a fun, engaging environment."

In addition to the valuable educational opportunities, there will be full-service meals and our Music City Mixer, a large celebration with live music, games, food and beverages, at Nashville Underground.

Early bird registration provides a discounted rate until Feb. 9th.

For more information about the event, what to look forward to at the conference or to sign up for exclusive event notifications, please go to events.foundationsoft.com/user-conference.

