Fat Tuesday Announces Its Comeback in South Beach Miami with Grand Opening on Collins Ave

Fat Tuesday Makes a Splash on South Beach's Collins Avenue: Iconic Frozen Cocktail Brand Returns to the Heart of Miami's Historic Art Deco District.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Fat Tuesday, the iconic brand and home of the original frozen cocktails and the famous 190 Octane® Daiquiri, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest store at 635 Collins Avenue in South Beach on January 20th, 2024. The new location, situated in the historic street of art deco, neon lights, and sandy beaches, marks a triumphant return to the vibrant South Beach scene.

The opening of Fat Tuesday on Collins Avenue is a celebration of Miami's dynamic community, as the brand brings its signature frozen cocktails to the iconic street. The deco-inspired architecture, infused with the unmistakable Fat Tuesday flair, welcomes patrons from near and far to savor the best-frozen cocktails in the U.S. and Mexico. Patrons at the grand opening party can enjoy the special promotion of 50% off Daq Cup.

Founded in New Orleans in 1984, Fat Tuesday has become the premier destination for frozen beverages. The brand's newest location within the renowned Metropole Hotel pays homage to Miami Beach's cultural heritage, featuring an Art Deco ambiance, lounge-style setting, and an outdoor neon-lit terrazzo space. The Metropole Hotel, originally built in 1940, is a testament to the Art Deco style with Streamlined Moderne influences in the Ocean/Collins Avenue Historic District.

Co-CEO Kevin Higgins says "Bringing our famous frozen cocktails to the iconic Collins Avenue is our way of celebrating Miami's vibrant community, and what better place to enjoy a good time with even better drinks?"

South Beach, dating back to the 1870s, has been a historic hub and a haven for travelers seeking its lively atmosphere. The return of Fat Tuesday to this iconic locale is not just a store opening; it's a revival of the brand's connection with the local community and a contribution to the vibrant South Beach scene. The original Fat Tuesday was known as both locals' and tourists' favorite place in the area.

Known for its vibrant cocktails, fire flavors, delectable bites, good music, and energetic vibes, Fat Tuesday is where the party begins. The reopening of Fat Tuesday South Beach is an opportunity to create new memories, be part of a storied legacy, and let the good times roll.

About Fat Tuesday

For nearly 40 years, Fat Tuesday has been serving frozen beverage enthusiasts, growing from a local, family-owned New Orleans business, to becoming the largest business in the United States specializing in frozen beverages and being known as an international frozen cocktail bar. With 56 company-owned locations and 23 franchised locations which are predominantly located in warm geographies, tourist destinations, entertainment districts, and outdoor malls, Fat Tuesday continues to be a trailblazer in the frozen beverage industry.

Guests are invited to join the celebration and share their experiences using the hashtags #fattuesdays on social media. Stay updated on the latest happenings by following Fat Tuesday on Instagram and Facebook .

For more information about Fat Tuesday, please visit www.fattuesday.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Higgins

Marketing@fat-tuesday.com

PHONE NUMBER- 504-831-9415

SOURCE: Fat Tuesday