Fierce Competitions on First Day of Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show

Doha, - The two-day Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show began on Friday under the patronage of HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Organized by Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, at Al Shaqab indoor and outdoor arena, the inaugural day of event saw fierce competitions among participants. The equestrian spectacle brings together a total of 272 horses amid greater participation of horse owners from Qatar and beyond.

In Yearling Fillies section A (Class 1A) competitions, Farida Mudhar owned by Shiekh Hamad bin Ali Al-Thani won the first place, followed by D Rayah owned by Al Rajhiah Stud in second place and Jood Al Yacoub owned by Al Yacoub Stud in third place.

Rahaf Mudhar owned by Shiekh Hamad bin Ali Al-Thani claimed the first place in the Yearling Fillies Section B (Class 1B) completions, followed by Hamriyah Al Nasser owned by Al Nasser Stud and Sabha Al Khor owned by Al Dawasir Stud, respectively.

In Fillies 2 Years Old Section A (Class 2A), Mzoon Al Diriyah owned by Al-Diriya Stud finished in the first place, while Sab'ah Al Shahania owned by HE Sheikha Iman Mohamed bin Khalifa Al-Thani and Joud Al Hamad owned by Sheikh Hamad Khaled Al-Sabah won the second third places, respectively.

Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show is classified as a B show by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO), allowing winning horses to qualify for international shows of higher classification. This show not only showcases the beauty and grace of purebred Arabian horses but also celebrates the traditional and cultural significance of owning these magnificent creatures, reflecting the deep-seated love for Arabian horses in the community.

