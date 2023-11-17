Qatar Olympic Team to Meet Australia in International Friendly Tournament in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, - Qatar Olympic football team will take on their Australian counterpart on Saturday in international friendly tournament due kick off in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Nov. 18 to 21.

The match between Qatar and Australia will be held at 7:00 pm after another between the Saudi and Jordanian teams at 4:00 pm.

In their second match in the tournament, Qatar will face Jordan on Nov. 21 and on the same day Saudi Arabia will meet Australia.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Australia will participate in the tournament which its matches will be held at Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Al Khobar.

The tournament is within the framework of the four teams' preparations for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Asian Cup Qatar to be hosted by Qatar from April 15 to May 3, 2024, which qualifies for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Source: Qatar News Agency