Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Occupation’s Storming of Al Shifa, Jordanian Field Hospitals in Gaza

Mecca, - The Muslim World League condemned in the strongest terms the storming carried out by the Israeli occupation forces of Al Shifa hospital and the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in The Gaza Strip, expressing in this regard its welcome of UN Security Council resolution calling on parties to the conflict in Gaza to adhere to international law.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the League called for the repeated adoption of a humanitarian truce to save civilians, especially women and children, who face a real danger to their lives at every moment.

Source: Qatar News Agency