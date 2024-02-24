Five citizens killed in a terrorist attack in Homs eastern countryside

Homs, Five citizens were killed Friday while picking up truffle in Jub Jarrah region in Homs Eastern countryside. A police source told SANA that a number of terrorists, on motorcycles, shot fires at five citizens while picking up the truffle in Homs eastern countryside, killing them immediately. Terrorist groups, some of them linked to Daesh, exist in the depth of Syrian Badiyah ( desert ) and attack citizens and residential complexes, particularly during the truffle harvest season. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency