Five Lebanese Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Southern Lebanon

Five Lebanese people were killed Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on two towns in southern Lebanon. In a statement, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that three paramedics were killed after Israeli fighter jets targeted a newly established center for the Al-Risala Association for Health Aid - Civil Defense in Ain Baal, located in the Tyre district. This brings the total number of casualties from the Israeli raids to 167 fatalities and 275 injuries since the start of the aggression on Lebanon. Meanwhile, local sources stated that the air raid on Qaqaiyat Al-Jisr in the Nabatieh district led to two fatalities and one injury. Since October 2023, Lebanon has been under Israeli offensive actions. However, since the end of September, Israel has intensified the unprecedented pace of airstrikes and artillery shelling, expanding the scope of the onslaught to Beirut. This has resulted in thousands of casualties and forced over a million people to flee their homes. Source: Qatar News Agency

