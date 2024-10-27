Lebanon Files New Complaint Against Israel to UNSC

Lebanon has lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on its territory from October 15 to October 24, calling for immediate international intervention to halt the aggression. In a statement today, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the complaint is part of a series of ongoing submissions by Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, intended to document Israeli violations and press the international community to take decisive action. In its complaint, Lebanon strongly condemned Israel's continued incursions and military actions, citing the killing of civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and targeted attacks on border villages such as Mays Al-Jabal and Mhaibib, under the pretext of targeting alleged weapon depots or military posts. The complaint also highlighted the deliberate targeting of the Lebanese army, resulting in the deaths of six servicemen in the town of Yater and on the Ain Ebel-Hanin road, as well as attacks on ambulance crews, journalists, and UNIFIL forces. Additionally, Israel launched raids near the Rafik Hariri Governmental Hospital and struck the Nabatieh Municipality building, killing six civilians, including the mayor, and fatally targeting the mayors of Hanawiya and Sahmar in separate airstrikes. The ancient city of Tyre, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was also subject to attacks. Lebanon asserted that Israel routinely disregards international legitimacy, flouting UN resolutions and failing to respect international and humanitarian law, thereby evading accountability for its actions. In its appeal, Lebanon called upon the UNSC to condemn Israel's invasion of Lebanese territory, its violation of sovereignty, and its continuous attacks on the security and safety of Lebanese citizens. Lebanon reiterated its urgent request for the Security Council to compel Israel to fully implement Resolution 1701, including an immediate cessation of hostilities and an unconditional with drawal from Lebanese territory. Source: Qatar News Agency