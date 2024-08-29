Five Martyrs in Israeli Airstrike Targeting House Middle of Gaza Strip



Five Palestinians were killed and 15 others were injured on Sunday when the occupation forces bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) said that the occupation warplanes bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp, which led to the martyrdom of 5 Palestinians and the injury of 15 others, who were transferred to Al Awda Hospital in the camp.

The occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air, since Oct. 7, 2023, leading to the martyrdom of 40,099 citizens and the injury of 92,609 others, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and rescue crews are unable to reach them.

Source: Qatar News Agency