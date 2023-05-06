Foreign Minister hails HM King’s support to the national press

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani praised the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the freedom of the press and media to play their role in instilling the culture of peace and tolerance and reinforcing sustainable…

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani praised the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the freedom of the press and media to play their role in instilling the culture of peace and tolerance and reinforcing sustainable development achievements.

He congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the interest shown by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister marking the Bahraini Press Day, observed on May 7 for the ninth year since its inception.

In a statement on this occasion, he praised HM the King’s keynote speech marking the World Press Freedom Day, in which he hailed the role of the fourth estate in enhancing awareness, spreading knowledge and valued cooperation between the executive and executive branches of government.

Dr. Alzayani extended thanks to the Ministry of Information, the National Communication Centre, the Bahrain Journalists Association, the media and press institutions as well as all writers and columnists for their efforts to assume their lofty missions in defending the nation, protection its cultural identity and countering hate speech, and the scourge of extremism and terrorism while respecting press and media ethics and adhering to the law.

Source: Bahrain News Agency